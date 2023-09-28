Oshi no Ko chapter 127: Aqua's Crow Girl recruit unveils 'mysteries'

As Oshi no Ko manga fans, we have to wait and see what happens next in this thrilling story full of mysteries and interesting characters. In 127, released as spoilers, we got something that shocked the audience wondering about the nature of Crow girl and the mystery Aqua.

Oshi no ko chapter 127: Previous chapter recap and what to expect next

Before getting into the Crow girl's recruiting, in the previous chapter Miyako does everything to bring Ichigo back to Strawberry Production. However, when Ruby embraced Ichigo it was revealed that Aqua had manipulated him into coming back. However, Ichigo's return was actually good news, because he was instrumental in repairing Ruby's work hours.

Miyako Saitou, the main character in the narrative, provides some details about the movie 15 years lie where the script readings, fittings, and shooting began, and it was slated to wrap by the third week of August, with an extra week.

Not only must they contend with the schedules of each of the girls, Miyako has to remind them of B - Komachi Arima's graduation from the idol group. We had to carefully schedule and plan for overlapping commitments.

As the preparation begins to develop, Gotanda the director of the movie shows up with the finished script but with one issue there's an actor missing a character not assigned to any actor at all. That key kid role that we had been searching for had actually proven quite difficult to cast because we wanted to find someone who could just kind of slide right in with the ensemble. The story shifts gear and turns to Aqua and Crow Girl in the spotlight. Deep into it all, Aqua musses, while Crow girl joins him and cuts him off. It makes for a great exchange with Aqua asking her about her aspirations.

Crow girl answers in a riddle, yet interesting. She says she's trying to help people find their ways. This mysterious statement creates a conversation between Aqua and Crow girl as having god-like qualities

Release date and where you can read

The Oshi no ko chapter will be released on 28th September 2023, and can read it on the Manga Plus website.

As the chapter concludes, readers are left with a burning question Is Crow girl human or a goddess? Though the initial assumption is that she has a mythic quality the fact that she agreed to be in the film and the revelation that she has a normal child's body and a mother who gave birth to her, complicates our expectations.

