Oshi No Ko Episode 2: Release date, cast, plot, and what to expect

Anime fans have been talking a lot about the eagerly anticipated Oshi No Ko episode 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode

Written by Shweta Singh   |  Published on Apr 20, 2023   |  09:06 AM IST  |  410
Oshi No Ko
Oshi No Ko (Credits: IMDB)

The latest sensation, Oshi No Ko, which is inspired by the manga of the same name has now released its second episode on April 19th. The plot of the anime revolves around a young pop sensation, Ai Hoshino, and a gynecologist, Goro Amemiya, from a small town who admires her. The running time of the second episode is around 90 minutes. Oshi Ko No’s first episode took the anime world by storm and the second episode is surely going to surprise fans with its unexpected twists and turns.

 

Oshi No Ko (Credits: YouTube)

Here's everything you need to know about the second episode of Oshi No Ko:

Where to watch Oshi No Ko episode 2?

If you’re outside Japan, you can watch the second episode of Oshi no Ko on a number of streaming services, including HiDIVE, Bilibili, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, and Netflix Asia. In Japan, it can be watched on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Chiba TV, GTV, BS11, and others.

Oshi No Ko: Cast and characters

The anime features an incredible voice cast, including Rie Takahashi in the voice of Ai Hoshino, Takeo Otsuka as Aquamarine Hoshino, Yurie Igoma as Ruby Hoshino, Manaka Iwami as Akane Kurokawa, Megumi Han as Kana Arima, and Rumi Okubo as Mem-cho.

 

Oshi No Ko (Credits: YouTube)

What to expect?

The Japanese pop idol fanbase is explored in depth in the anime Oshi no Ko, which also exposes the terrible reality and covert toxicity of the entertainment business. Through multiple incarnations, its plot examines issues including a murder, suicide, and reincarnation. Created by Jin Tanaka, the episode is directed by Seong Min Kim with Koji Masunari serving as the storyboard artist. The directors of the animation are Maho Yoshikawa and Kanna Hirayama. The animation was produced by Studio Doga Kobo with Daisuke Hiramaki serving as the director and Saori Tachibana serving as the assistant.

 

 

Oshi no Ko (Credits: YouTube)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 12 best anime series of all time

About The Author
Shweta Singh
Shweta Singh

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Imdb, YouTube

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!