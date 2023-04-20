Oshi No Ko Episode 2: Release date, cast, plot, and what to expect

The latest sensation, Oshi No Ko, which is inspired by the manga of the same name has now released its second episode on April 19th. The plot of the anime revolves around a young pop sensation, Ai Hoshino, and a gynecologist, Goro Amemiya, from a small town who admires her. The running time of the second episode is around 90 minutes. Oshi Ko No’s first episode took the anime world by storm and the second episode is surely going to surprise fans with its unexpected twists and turns.

Here's everything you need to know about the second episode of Oshi No Ko:

Where to watch Oshi No Ko episode 2?

If you’re outside Japan, you can watch the second episode of Oshi no Ko on a number of streaming services, including HiDIVE, Bilibili, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, and Netflix Asia. In Japan, it can be watched on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Chiba TV, GTV, BS11, and others.

Oshi No Ko: Cast and characters

The anime features an incredible voice cast, including Rie Takahashi in the voice of Ai Hoshino, Takeo Otsuka as Aquamarine Hoshino, Yurie Igoma as Ruby Hoshino, Manaka Iwami as Akane Kurokawa, Megumi Han as Kana Arima, and Rumi Okubo as Mem-cho.

What to expect?

The Japanese pop idol fanbase is explored in depth in the anime Oshi no Ko, which also exposes the terrible reality and covert toxicity of the entertainment business. Through multiple incarnations, its plot examines issues including a murder, suicide, and reincarnation. Created by Jin Tanaka, the episode is directed by Seong Min Kim with Koji Masunari serving as the storyboard artist. The directors of the animation are Maho Yoshikawa and Kanna Hirayama. The animation was produced by Studio Doga Kobo with Daisuke Hiramaki serving as the director and Saori Tachibana serving as the assistant.

