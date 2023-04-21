Oshi No Ko Episode 3: What to expect? Release date, time, plot, and other details

Get ready for a wild and emotional voyage as the next anime episode of Oshi No Ko will be released on television next week

Oshi No Ko Episode 3
The latest anime sensation, Oshi No Ko, has garnered a huge fan following with the release of two episodes. The first two episodes of the series were well-received by the audience and now fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for the upcoming episode, which is set to release in six days. With an enthralling plot, amazing animation, and a wonderful team of creators, the upcoming episode of the series is surely going to keep you hooked throughout.

Here’s everything we know about the forthcoming episode of the anime

When will Oshi No Ko episode 3 be released?

Episode 3 of Oshi No Ko is set to release on April 26, 2023. According to the release schedule, every Wednesday, episodes of the series are broadcast.

 

Where can we watch Oshi No Ko episode 3?

The episodes are available for viewing on Chiba TV, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, and Gunma TV in Japan.

When to watch the episode?

The release time of the episode will vary based on different time zones around the world. India (Wednesday, April 26, 2023) at 7:30 pm; UK at 3 pm; USA at 10 am; Canada at 10 am; Japan at 11 pm; South Korea at 11 pm; Germany at 4 pm; France at 4 pm; Spain at 4 pm; Italy at 4 pm, and Brazil at 11 am. 

 

What to expect from the Osho No Koi anime series?

A dark tale that examines the fandoms that follow Japanese pop singers, the poisonous secrets they conceal, and the brutal realities of the entertainment business is Oshi no Ko. The story spans multiple lifetimes and deals with issues including a murder, suicide, and reincarnation. The story spans multiple lifetimes and deals with issues including a murder, suicide, and reincarnation.

 

ALSO READ: Oshi No Ko: Do you know who got Ai pregnant? Find out here

