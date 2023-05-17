Oshi No Ko: What to expect from the new installment? Release date, time, plot, and more details

All anime fans, prepare yourself to see the dark side of the entertainment industry and the dangers of social media platforms like never before. Scheduled for release in the third week of May, Oshi No Ko is all set to take fans on a wild ride. The upcoming episode is expected to have more twists, turns, and jaw-dropping moments as compared to the previous five episodes. Inspired by a Japanese manga, this supernatural drama takes you to the fascinating world of Oshi No Ko.

What to expect from Oshi No Ko episode 6?

The forthcoming episode will provide a more detailed look at the harsh realities of working in the sector and how they may impact one's mental and emotional health. One of the most adored characters from Oshi no Ko, Akane Kurokawa, will be the main subject of the arc.

Oshi No Ko episode 6: When will it premiere?

Oshi No Ko episode 6 is slated to be released in Japan on May 17, 2023 at 11pm local time. Every Wednesday, new episodes of Oshi no Ko are released as the series follows a weekly release schedule.





Where to watch Oshi No Ko episode 6?

Viewers in Japan can watch the forthcoming episode of Oshi No Ko on channels such as Chiba TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, Tokyo MX, and Gunma TV, as per their regular time slot for domestic audiences. Those outside Japan can watch the episode on HIDIVE. The episodes were also made available via Netflix in a few particular Asian nations. Though, the release time will vary depending on the viewer's location and time zone.

What happened in Oshi No Ko episode 5?

The fifth episode of Oshi no Ko was eagerly awaited by fans, and it did not disappoint. Episode 5 of Oshi no Ko included Kana's beginning of a new profession as an idol trainee with Strawberry Productions, even though she felt it was not the best choice. Kana was eventually persuaded to join the organization, nevertheless, by the twins. At first, Kana and Ruby struggled to get along, but they rapidly came together over Aqua's startling personality change during the dating programme.

