Oshi no Ko: When is the emotional anime releasing? Release date, time, streaming details and more

Oshi no Ko – the highly-anticipated anime will be releasing today April 12, 2023. The emotional series is adapted from the popular manga which follows the story of a young pop icon and a rural gynecologist who is in awe of her and admires her. The anime is being created by the famous Studio Doga Kobo. The first episode will have a runtime of 90 minutes. If you are an anime enthusiast, don’t worry. We have got you covered! Continue reading to find out about the release date, time, and streaming details for the upcoming show.

When will Oshi no Ko anime release?

The much-talked-about Oshi no Ko will be releasing today. The adapted anime series will come out on April 12 on the Tokyo Mx channel in Japan. The series follows the life of popular pop idol Ai Hoshino and a rural gynecologist named Goro Amemiya, who admires the former. The series is expected to be dark yet emotional and intriguing.

Here is the release time for Oshi no Ko for various time zones.

Date: 12 April, 2023

JST – 11:00 p.m.

PT – 8:00 a.m

CT – 10:00 a.m.

ET – 11:00 a.m.

GMT – 4:00 p.m.

IST – 8:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: What happened to Jamie Foxx? Daughter Corinne Foxx shares update after actor faced ‘medical complication’

ALSO READ: ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies at 70: 5 things to know about him

Where can we watch Oshi no Ko anime?

Fans who are eager to watch the upcoming anime can view it on the popular anime streaming service HIDIVE.

What is Oshi no Ko anime about?

Like mentioned above, Oshi no Ko is the story of a pop idol Ai Hoshino and a rural gynecologist Goro Amemiya who admires her. After an unfortunate incident, Goro is reborn as Ai’s child. Growing up, he learns about the dark truths about the Japanese music and entertainment industry. He also learns about the ugly secrets and hidden agendas of those in his life, including Ai herself.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Do Taylor Swift and Nick Cannon have something in common? Latter thinks so