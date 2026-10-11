Other Mommy Ending Explained: What Is the Supernatural Entity In Jessica Chastain Film And What Does It Want With Bela?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Other Mommy, starring Jessica Chastain in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 9, 2026. If you have watched the supernatural horror film directed by Rob Savage, here’s a quick ending explainer for you.

Other Mommy Ending Explained

Other Mommy follows eight-year-old Isabela “Bela” Martin, who struggles to adjust to a new school while dealing with the growing distance between her parents, Ursula and Russell. Her life takes a terrifying turn when she begins encountering a supernatural entity resembling her mother, which she calls Other Mommy. The entity repeatedly asks to enter her heart, and its increasingly frightening appearances reveal its ability to shapeshift and manipulate its surroundings.

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As the entity begins threatening the entire family, Bela’s parents take her to stay with Ursula’s friend Frank. However, Other Mommy exploits the family’s tensions and ends Frank before pursuing them again. Desperate for help, the family seeks refuge with Bela’s grandmother, Ruth, who brings in a team of paranormal investigators. They discover that Other Mommy is a trickster demon seeking to possess Bela, a feat it can accomplish only with her permission. However, they fail to stop it, forcing the family to flee once again.

Determined to end the nightmare, the family returns home to confront the entity. When their weapons prove ineffective, they barricade themselves in the basement. There, Ursula makes two shocking revelations: she initially never wanted to have Bela because she feared losing her freedom, and Russ is not Bela’s biological father. Although the confessions appear to weaken the demon, they leave Bela emotionally devastated, prompting her to run to her bedroom and beg Other Mommy to enter her heart.

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Other Mommy appears before Bela and promises that she will never experience pain again if she allows the entity to enter her heart. Overwhelmed by her mother’s revelations, Bela is initially tempted by the promise of a life free from emotional suffering.

However, she remembers the lesson her grandmother Ruth taught her: pain is an unavoidable part of being alive. Realising that the entity’s promise would come at the cost of her humanity, Bela finds the strength to fight back. Rather than surrendering to the demon, she repeatedly denies it permission to enter her heart until its hold is broken and it is defeated.

Months later, the film shows Bela, Ursula and Russ happily hanging Christmas lights together, suggesting that the family has begun rebuilding its relationship. However, Bela notices signs that Ursula’s unhappiness is returning, casting doubt over whether the family has truly overcome its problems.

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