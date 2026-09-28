Other Mommy: Rob Savage Promises ‘50’ Jump Scares in Jessica Chastain’s Horror Film; Says ‘It’s Full of Dread’

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain is all set to be seen on the big screens in the horror film Other Mommy. The Rob Savage directorial appears to lean heavily into psychological tension, uncertainty and paranoia. With Bela unable to determine who is trustworthy and whether what she sees is real, the film aims to keep viewers questioning every character and moment.

Rob Savage reveals there are ‘50’ jump scares

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the film’s scares, Savage was asked how many jump scares audiences can expect. He responded, “Oh, like 50. It depends on what you refer to as a jump scare. I think crafting a really great jump scare can sometimes happen without the classic ‘quiet…quiet…loud’ formula that everyone associates with jump scares.”

He further adds, “The film plays the hits of every aspect of horror. It’s full of dread, it’s full of set pieces, but it’s all steeped in this deep paranoia where you’re wondering if what you’re seeing is reality, if who you’re seeing is Ursula or Other Mommy, if you can trust any of the grown-up characters.”

About Other Mommy

Based on Josh Malerman’s bestselling novel, the film follows Bela, a young girl who encounters a mysterious entity inside her home that looks eerily identical to her mother. What begins as an unusual relationship soon turns sinister as Bela realizes that the presence she has welcomed into her life may be hunting her.

Apart from Jessica Chastain, Arabella Olivia Clark plays Bela, with Jay Duplass portraying her father, Daddo. The supporting cast features Dichen Lachman as paranormal scientist Lois Anthony, Arian Moayed as family friend Uncle Frank and Karen Allen as Bela’s grandmother Ruth. Sean Kaufman, Adam Silver and Alec Secareanu also appear in the film.

The film is set to release across the world on October 9, 2026.

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