Other Mommy Twitter Review: 7 Tweets To Read Before Watching Jessica Chastain’s Supernatural Psychological Horror Film

Other Mommy, starring Jessica Chastain in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 9, 2026. Directed by Rob Savage, the supernatural horror film has received mixed reactions from audiences. Here’s what viewers have to say about the film.

Other Mommy Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user said that Other Mommy was okay but definitely not the best horror film. They praised Jessica Chastain’s performance as amazing but felt that child actor Arabella Olivia Clark had outshone her with an impressive portrayal of Bella. Overall, they described it as a fun film.

Another netizen commented that Other Mommy was absolutely awful. A third user stated that they had watched some bad movies in their life but found Other Mommy so terrible that they could not believe they had paid to watch it.

In contrast, another viewer described Other Mommy as a satisfactory horror thriller, calling it a one-time watch and rating it 3 out of 5.

Here are the reactions:

Other Mommy follows seven-year-old Isabela “Bela” Martin as she struggles to adjust to a new school and cope with her parents’ growing distance. Her life takes a terrifying turn when she begins encountering a supernatural entity resembling her mother, which she calls Other Mommy. The entity repeatedly asks to enter her heart, and its increasingly frightening appearances reveal its ability to shapeshift and manipulate its surroundings.

As Other Mommy begins threatening the entire family, Bela’s parents, Ursula and Russell, seek refuge at the home of Ursula’s friend, Frank. When the situation escalates, the family turns to Bela’s grandmother, Ruth, who enlists a team of paranormal investigators.

They discover that Other Mommy is a trickster demon seeking to possess Bela, a feat it can accomplish only with her permission. Whether the entity succeeds in manipulating Bela and taking her place forms the entire film.

Apart from Jessica Chastain , the film features Arabella Olivia Clark, Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, Karen Allen, Sean Kaufman, Adam Silver, and others in key roles.

Directed by Rob Savage and produced by James Wan, the film is based on Josh Malerman’s novel Incidents Around the House. Nathan Elston penned the screenplay, while Patrick Jonsson composed the music. Lowell A. Meyer served as the cinematographer, and John Cutler handled the editing.

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