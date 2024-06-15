'Our Disposition Is Very Similar': John Legend Praises His Dad In Raising Fame Teaser, Check Out What He Said

In the world of music and fame, John Legend stands out not just for his talent but for his deep bond with his father too. Growing up, he found more than just a father in Ronald Stephens. John sees him as his role model whose influence shaped him deeply. Recently, in an exclusive preview of Rising Fame, Legend opened up about how his father influenced his life.

This revelation gives us a glimpse into Legend’s personal life. Let’s take a closer look at his bond with his father.

Legend feels he resembles his father a lot

John Legend, the celebrated musician is known for his soulful voice and meaningful lyrics. He often speaks about the importance of family in his life. In a special preview of the new series Rising Fame, Legend shared that he sees a lot of himself in his father.

Speaking to hosts Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal, he said, “Our disposition is very similar. We’re both very laid back, calm, and able to deal with like whenever it gets hard. We know that we will figure it out and not get too overly raw emotionally.”

Legend considers Stephans his role model

Legend speaks highly of his father, Ronald Stephens. He calls him his role model who influenced him deeply. He credits Stephens for nurturing qualities like kindness, creativity, integrity, and dedication within their family. As a father himself to 4 kids, Legend acknowledges how his father’s example as a dedicated single parent guided him.

Advertisement

He admires Stephans for his creativity, kindness, and integrity. Legend also loves how his parents taught him the value of being humble and respecting everyone. Legend’s parents Ronald and Phyllis Stephens were divorced for 12 years. Although they reunited after a decade.

ALSO READ: John Legend Shares BTS Pic Of His Kids At The Voice; Calls Them His 'Favorite Coaching Advisors'

Chrissy likes John’s parenting style

Chrissy Teigen, Legend’s wife, admires his parenting style. She really likes how he encourages their children to express their feelings openly. They are parents to Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander. Teigen also likes how Legend doesn’t believe in stereotypes. He does not tell his boys how to behave or not to express themselves.

Legend ensures his kids have empathy and understand the importance of emotional honesty. All of this shows the values and learning he got from his parents as a child.

ALSO READ: This Is How Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Celebrated Their Son's 6th Birthday; Find Out

John Legend’s relationship with his mother

While he shares a great bond with his father, Legend’s relationship with his mother is filled with challenges. Throughout his childhood, he witnesses his mother’s battles with addiction and legal battles. But now John shares a good bond with her. As, over the years they have worked to mend their relationship, finding common ground.

Advertisement

Today, Phyllis plays an important role in Legend’s life. She spends a lot of time with his kids and family.

Premiere of Rising Fame

Rising Fame is a new series set to premiere on TV One on Sunday, July 7 at 100/9c. It focuses on Legend’s life story and how his father played a crucial role in shaping him as a person. Through conversations and personal anecdotes, Legend wants audiences to see his life beyond fame.

The show will explore the deep bond between father and son. He will share more about the lessons he learned from his father. So, mark your calendars and watch some glimpses of his inside life with his family.

ALSO READ: 'Beautiful Big Boy': John Legend Shares Sweet Post To Mark Son Miles' 6th Birthday; See Here