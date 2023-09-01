Our Flag Means Death returns with Season 2; Check release date, teaser poster, and more

The time has come to raise the anchor and prepare for the return of the thrilling show Our Flag Means Death for its second season. Brace yourselves, because this October is going to be a whole pride pirate month! Max, the streaming maestro, spilled the beans, and it's shaping up to be an exciting voyage.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 finally has a release date and a poster

Mark your calendars because the excitement begins on October 5th with a triple treat – three episodes setting sail at once. And fear not, the adventure keeps rolling with new episodes dropping weekly until October 26th.

Let's talk about that teaser poster – a real treasure trove hints about what's to come. The contrasting black and white profiles of Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi against a dark backdrop give a nod to the iconic figures of Blackbeard and Stede Bonnett. But there's more beneath the surface. A sword and a rose suggest a mix of passion and danger and the real gem? Blackbeard and Stede's heads fit together to form a heart and that classic skull-and-crossbones pirate symbol. Don't be fooled though – the danger is never far in a pirate's world.

What can we expect from Our Flag Means Death Season 2?

David Jenkins, the mastermind behind the show, known for People of Earth, promises to keep the magic alive. Get ready for a blend of high-sea escapades, hearty laughs, and a diverse crew of characters that will keep you hooked. The show's knack for addressing themes like identity and love in a relatable and inclusive manner is expected to continue.

Hold onto your tricorn hats, because the gang's all here! Returning favorites like Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, and Ewen Bremner are back on deck. But that's not all – a crew of new faces is joining the ranks. Keep an eye out for Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, and more – they're sure to add a fresh breeze to the ship.