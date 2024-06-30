‘Our Hearts Are Shattered...’: Shifty Shellshock's Family Opens Up About His Death; Says He Had a 'Heart of Gold'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and substance abuse

Shifty Shellshock, also known as Seth Binzer, the lead vocalist of Crazy Town, passed away on June 24, 2024. He was 49. The singer was found dead in his Los Angeles, California home. Shellshock's family has now opened up about his death in a statement.

Shifty Shellshock’s family gives a statement

The vocalist’s family gave a statement to The Sun. In the statement, the singer's family said, “To Seth, the world was art — he loved every part of it, from music and fashion to graffiti, skateboarding, and his hometown of Los Angeles.”

They continued that the singer loved his three children, Halo, Gage, and Phoenix, more than anything. His dedication never wavered in terms of music and his fans.

Shellshock's family also touched on his battle with substance abuse, which was very public at one point.

The family added that the singer struggled with addiction throughout his life. They noted that it was particularly challenging when he did so on a public platform. He tried his very best to defeat the “demons” but unfortunately he did not win this battle, said the family in the statement.

For the unversed, Binzer had appeared on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab and Sober House, per People.

As per The Sun, the musician’s family said, “Our hearts are shattered by his loss. Seth's larger-than-life presence touched so many.” The statement added that the singer was a “troubled soul but he was a beautiful one,” who had a "golden heart."

Shifty Shellshock’s manager speaks out about the singer

The singer's manager Howie Huberman spoke with People about him after his demise. Huberman said that the singer was never able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addiction after the success of Butterfly and his struggle with addiction.

The manager continued, “We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.” Huberman said that the musician was a “friend and he desired to get himself fixed” but no one had “tools" including Huberman.

The manager of Crazy Town confirmed to the outlet that Seth’s death was because of “a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs."

Shellshock is survived by his family and three kids.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

