‘Our Hero’: Jennifer Lopez Pens Father's Day Post For Ben Affleck Amidst Reports of Marital Troubles

Fathers are always special, and what better way than to honor them on their special day, which is Father's Day? Jennifer Lopez celebrated Ben Affleck on Father's Day. The star took to Instagram stories, posted a message for the actor, and marked the special day on June 15, 2024.

"Our hero. Happy Father's Day," Lopez wrote in moving type over a black-and-white photo of Affleck, including a white heart emoji. This post comes right after Affleck's son Samuel's graduation party, along with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, at a rental home in Brentwood, California.

Affleck also shares Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, with Garner, 52, and is stepdad to Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

More about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged earlier, but they called it off, and again in 2021, they rekindled their relationship. In terms of family dynamics, the duo does not have any children yet. Previously, PEOPLE reported that the two have been living separately in Los Angeles while experiencing strain in their union. Lopez was then busy preparing for her concert tour and promoting her Netflix movie Atlas, while Affleck has been filming for The Accountant 2.

On May 24, 2024, the streaming giant Netflix released Atlas, which debuted at number one on Netflix's most popular English films list. The film earned 28.2 million views, which translates to 56.3 million viewing hours, making it the most-watched title for the week of May 20–26.

Jennifer Lopez briefly talked about the hard times of her life in the JLo newsletter

Both Lopez and Affleck have yet to publicly talk about the recent status of their marriage. However, Lopez briefly touched on the negativity in her On the JLo newsletter while acknowledging gratitude to her fans for the success of the latest movie, Atlas.

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now... but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” Lopez said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

When the duo attended Affleck's son Samuel's graduation party, TMZ reported that they left separately and kept their distance from each other during the event.

