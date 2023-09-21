'Our journey now is shifting': Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness continue to share close connection after announcing split

In a surprising turn of events, beloved Hollywood couple Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness recently revealed their decision to separate after 27 years of marriage. Despite the shockwave this announcement sent through their fanbase, the couple has shown remarkable maturity and resilience in handling their split.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee staying connected

Since the public disclosure of their separation, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have continued to maintain a strong connection. According to an insider, "He’s spoken to Deb, and they’ve seen each other... They speak pretty regularly." This revelation underscores the depth of their bond, highlighting that 27 years of marriage cannot be severed abruptly.

In a joint statement to Page Six, the couple shared their decision to go their separate ways while expressing gratitude for their decades-long journey together. "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they stated. This statement reflects their enduring respect and affection for one another.

Family first

Despite the changes in their marital status, Jackman and Furness remain committed to their family. The couple shares two children, son Oscar and daughter Ava, and they have made it clear that their family will always be their highest priority. They emphasized their commitment to approaching the next chapter in their lives "with gratitude, love, and kindness."

While the separation has undoubtedly presented challenges, the couple appears to be handling it with grace and resilience. A source close to them noted, "It’s not always easy, but they’re doing okay." This resilience is a testament to the strength of their connection and their commitment to navigate this difficult transition together.

According to sources, the decision to separate had been in the works for some time. Friends and family were reportedly aware of the situation, and their separation had been "a long time coming." Hugh Jackman, in particular, was said to be "devastated" by the turn of events.

Love at first sight

Jackman and Furness first crossed paths in 1995 while working on the Australian mini-series "Correlli." Despite a significant age difference, with Furness being 13 years his senior, Jackman confessed, "I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives." Their whirlwind romance led to a wedding on April 11, 1996, less than a year after they met.

