Our mischievous elves: John Legend marks Christmas Eve with an adorable PIC of kids Luna and Miles

John Legend has recently shared an adorable snap of kids Luna and Miles to mark Christmas Eve. In the photo, Legend and Chrissy Teigen's sweet kids are all smiles as they are posing while standing on a wooden chair. The picture was taken during the Legend-Teigen family's holiday getaway.

Taking to Instagram, Teigen also shared the same picture while penning alongside, "These came out of me." Both the kids have been dressed in adorable Gucci outfits with Luna in a silver and blue dress and Miles in gingham pants and a yellow button-down. Luna can also be seen holding a Christmas cracker. "Merry Christmas Eve from our mischievous elves," John penned alongside.

Chrissy also took to Instagram to post another adorable snap of their son Miles while penning, "Rudolph is RAAAAADDY." Fans took to the comments section of all three posts and shared their fondness for John and Chrissy's kids. "So beautiful," one fan penned, while another fan wrote, "Cuteness overload." Many fans and well-wishers wished the kids on Christmas and cheered on the family.

Take a look at John Legend's sweet post:

In other news, John Legend had gushed about his kids during an interview with People. "Christmas is all about the kids...We don't like to do much for each other because we have birthdays, we have Valentine's Day, we have our anniversary," he had said.

What do you think of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their adorable kids Luna and Miles?

