Van Jones Welcomes His Second Child With Friend Noemi Through Conscious Co-Parenting

Van Jones has become a father once again as he welcomed his other along with his friend Noemi Zamacona. This is the second time that the Emmy Award-winning journalist and his friend Noemi planned a baby together. Jones welcomed his fourth baby via conscious co-parenting for which he has been an advocate for a long time. Here is everything to know as Jones welcomed his fourth baby to this world.

Van Jones celebrates having a second kid as conscious co-parents

Jones and Noemi have been co-parenting their daughter who was born back in 2022. Following the concept of conscious co-parents the duo once again decided to become parents, and delivered an adorable baby boy to this world. This news was confirmed by Jones’ statement, as retrieved via PEOPLE , where he rejoiced at being a father once again, noting that his modern family continues to grow.

Jones' statement read, as follows, "God is so good! This year, He blessed me and Noemi with kid #2 — a healthy, happy, beautiful baby boy. Our daughter loves him so much — maybe a little TOO much. (She kisses him like Woody Woodpecker, and he barely survives her hugs!) Our modern family is thriving, blessings are flowing and we appreciate all the love and support," his statement continues."

Van Jones welcomed his first baby through conscious co-parenting

In February 2022, Jones announced the arrival of his first baby as conscious co-parents with Zamacona. The actor back then talked about his decision to opt into the concept of conscious co-parenting to conceive his third kid. The duo welcomed their first kid, a baby girl, as Jones expressed his feeling of gratefulness to a dad once again.

Back then Jones revealed how he and his friend Noemi both wanted a baby and thus decided to fulfill their dreams by helping out each other. The duo tracked down the intricacies of their new parental relationship by following the principles of conscious co-parenting. As per the Cleveland Clinic , “Conscious parenting is the practice of being mindful and aware of who you are as a parent. By being mindful of who you are, you can better understand the ways your physical well-being and mental health affect your relationships with your children.”

"After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents. This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as co-parenting partners. This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support,” Jones then remarked in his statement to PEOPLE.

Van Jones also has two kids with his ex-wife, Jana Carter with whom he was married from 2005 to 2019. As Jones relives the moment of being a dad once again, he surely continues to set an example for people who are planning to co-parent their kids.

