'Our turn next' says Kourtney Kardashian's fiance Travis Barker as the couple attend a friend's wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently announced their engagement and already have marriage on their mind. The couple attended close friend Simon Huck's wedding in LA and as Kourtney dropped photos of the duo twinning in black while heading to the chapel, her fiance had the sweetest comment to leave on her post. Kourtney and Travis looked absolutely perfect as the duo decked up in an elegant look for the wedding.

Kourtney shared a series of photos on Instagram that showed her looking absolutely gorgeous in a black gown. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen holding fiance Travis by his arm as they headed to the chapel for friend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's wedding. Along with the photos, Kourtney wrote the caption, "Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip."

While fans couldn't get enough of 'Kravis' and their romantic photos together as they headed for the wedding, it was Barker's comment that further sent them in a tizzy. The Blink 182 singer commented on Kourtney's post and wrote, "Our turn next" as he hinted at their impending wedding.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement on October 18 after the drummer proposed to Kourtney in a romantic ceremony at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California. The proposal was a surprise for Kourtney and was all planned by Travis himself as revealed by her mother Kris Jenner in an interview with Ellen. The momager also gushed about the duo calling them the cutest couple and said they are "really made for each other."

ALSO READ: Travis Barker suggests future baby's NAME to Kourtney Kardashian weeks after their engagement