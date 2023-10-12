'Our two souls united as one': Billy Ray Cyrus gets married to Firerose, daughter Miley remains missing from ceremony amidst feud rumors

While it seems to be the season of divorces and splits with the countless separations we've witnessed in the past few months, weddings are not far behind. Billy Ray Cyrus officially tied the knot with Australian musician Firerose on October 10, 2023. The newly married couple shared beautiful images from their countryside ceremony on their social media.

The photographs from their special day were accompanied by a caption that expressed the love the two share with each other. Here's what the couple shared about their wedding, their ceremony pictures, and the reported absence of his daughter Miley Cyrus from the occasion.

Billy Ray Cyrus tied the knot with Firerose

Cyrus and Firerose tied the knot after a year of being engaged. "10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined. For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus... I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began," the adorable wedding post read.

"Long Live Love! [red heart emoji] [infinity emoji]," the caption added and concluded with tags of the hair, makeup, outfits, and decoration vendors. The images posted alongside the message saw Cyrus wearing a Versace tuxedo while Firerose donned a white lace Laura Rudovic gown. She held a bouquet of orange and red flowers in her hands. The first photo featured him kissing her on her forehead as she closed her eyes and smiled.

The next photo saw the two posing while sitting on the grass with the countryside as the background. The third and final image showcased them posing while looking at the camera with their wedding rings displayed. Last year in September, the duo sparked engagement rumors when Firerose was spotted with a diamond ring on her finger. It was later revealed that Cyrus had proposed to her in August. They collaborated on a song together in 2021.

Miley Cyrus missing from Billy Ray Cyrus wedding amidst feud rumors

Meanwhile, Cyrus was married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022 and they have five children together namely Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace, and Braison. After her divorce from Billy, Tish got married to Dominic Purcell in August this year. Miley attended her mother's ceremony but was reportedly missing from her father's wedding. For the unversed, there have been rumors of a feud which were fueled when the father-daughter unfollowed one another.

