'Our whole life looked like his dream': When Jada Pinkett spoke about Will Smith feeling 'abandoned' after she wanted to be independent

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about the time there was trouble in paradise for her and her husband, Will Smith. The couple's marriage has been on the rocks many times in the past two decades, they've been together. In her recent Red Chair episode, the actress opened up about the time, she went on her self-discovery journey, only for her husband to start feeling abandoned. Here's what she said.

Jada Pinkett quest to gain control over her life

In the latest installment of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, Pinkett opened up about her marriage with Will Smith to internationally acclaimed therapist Esther Perel. The discussion centered around her efforts to establish a life for herself outside the marriage. She revealed what happened when tried to gain more control, both within the confines of her marriage and in a broader sense. The 50-year-old said, "Specifically for me, in regards to redefining my marriage as a life partnership was the necessity of autonomy for myself and for Will."

As per reports, the actress wanted to explore her relationship "outside of the constraints of the traditional ideas of marriage" because it wasn't working out for the couple. Pinkett explained, "We went on that journey to find that autonomy and to find the true authentic bond outside of obligation. I don’t want you to be obligated." Jada revealed she had to be the "perfect wife," and the source that supported Smith's dreams. She stated, "Whatever he wants to build you’re there to support that. Our whole life looked like his dream. I’m his energy source. That’s great, but I’ve got to create part of this life that is designed and looks like me."

Will Smith felt abandoned when Jada Pinkett wanted independence

The 50-year-old admitted, "“He felt abandoned at first, he felt really abandoned. You never want to hurt the person that you love. You never want to create instability that way." However, getting her own emotional independence from her husband was a challenging task. She explained it was an "excruciating" process of her life. Reportedly, the actress herself needed to "break out" of Smith "needing to be something" for her because according to her it was unfair on the Men in Black actor. The actress continued, " And a lot of it had to do with my father issues. I just realized one day, ‘This man is not your father!"

Meanwhile, in recent times the duo has been strong as a rock, putting up a united front to the world.

