‘Out of a parallel universe’: Fans go wild as VIRAL couple predicted Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance 3-years-ago

In a tale of pop culture convergence, Makayla and Nick Stephens discovered themselves accidentally foreshadowing a movie star romance at the same time as dressing up for Halloween in 2020. Little did they recognize that their preference for costumes might in the end intertwine with the lives of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Nick's parents throw a last-minute Halloween party

Makayla and Nick to begin with decided to attend a remaining-minute Halloween birthday party thrown by using Nick's parents to have fun the last of their newly built house. "It's kind of like our two worlds colliding, like merging into this relationship, which is so funny," Makayla told USA TODAY. "Unplanned and with the birthday party quickly approaching, they had to get creative with their costumes. At the time, the COVID-19 lockdown had made it hard to find pre-made costumes in shops, in order that they determined to put together something from what they'd at domestically.

Nick, a supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs, had a Travis Kelce jersey given to him through pals. He opted to wear it to the birthday celebration, portraying the expert athlete. Meanwhile, Makayla, a committed Taylor Swift fan, decided to get dressed up as the pop famous person, particularly drawing notion from Swift's album Folklore She even introduced a distinct touch with a pink heart around her eye.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romantic connection

Fast ahead to these days, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have grown to be romantically connected, with appearances at Chiefs video games and public outings collectively. Makayla's and Nick's Halloween costumes, once considered unremarkable, have now received interest on social media as a laugh accident inside the global of celeb relationships.

Their tale serves as a fascinating reminder that occasionally, even the maximum random choices will have surprising and exquisite effects, as worlds collide in a fascinating twist of fate.

Fans reaction

‘Out of a parallel universe’ went crazy about this, "I was like, we already did this. Oh my gosh, we already did this," said Makayla."It's been a crazy, crazy day," Stephens shared. "Oh, my goodness. It's been like wild, but it's all been positive,"

