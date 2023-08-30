'Out of curiosity': Did you know Elon Musk wrote emails to meet Amber Heard while she was with Johnny Depp in 2013?

Elon Musk was enthralled by Amber Heard even before the two had ever met. It is well known that Heard started seeing Musk in late 2016 after her very publicized divorce from her longtime husband Johnny Depp. The two were seen out and about many times, supposedly going on dates. But did you know this relationship possibly didn't start after Heard's separation from Depp but rather Musk had always had his eyes on an opportunity to meet the actress.

Elon Musk wanted to meet Amber Heard after featuring in a movie

By now, it's widely known that Amber Heard and Elon Musk became involved shortly after her split from Johnny Depp in 2016. However, not many know that their connection had evolved over a span of four years. The start of their friendship dates back to when the Tesla founder came close to meeting Heard during his cameo appearance in Robert Rodriguez's 2013 movie, Machete Kills, in which the actress portrayed the character Miss San Antonio. Sadly for the then-42-year-old, though he didn't share a scene with the actress, he seemingly developed an attraction towards her nonetheless. An insider familiar with the production revealed that Musk started sending emails to Rodriguez and various individuals involved in the making of the film, requesting them to set up a gathering where he could possibly meet Amber.

Elon Musk spammed Robert Rodriguez to be able to meet Amber Heard

Emails obtained by The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 read, "If there is a party or event with Amber, I’d be interested in meeting her just out of curiosity. Allegedly, she is a fan of George Orwell and Ayn Rand … most unusual."

Later, Rodriguez and his team actually did organize a dinner, but Heard, who was in a relationship with Depp at that point, didn't show up, prompting the billionaire to make another attempt. He wrote in his second email that he'd like to meet her one-on-one, saying, "Can you send her a note saying I would like to get together for lunch in LA? Am not angling for a date. I know she’s in a long-term relationship, but … Amber just seems like an interesting person to meet."

Meanwhile, even though from the looks of it his attempts at meeting the Aquaman star failed initially, he eventually did get a shot with her in 2016.

