‘Outcasted’ Scott Disick avoiding Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian after their engagament?

While the world couldn’t be happier about the news of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, her ex Scott Disick is not taking the news well. The reality TV star who shares 3 kids with the Poosh founder is reportedly avoiding any news of the new couple’s union.

An insider recently spoke to US Weekly and revealed: “The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he’s part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever.” Despite breaking up after 11 years, Scott and Kourtney maintained a friendly co-parenting and even took family vacations together until Kardashian’s romance with Travis started heating up.

The insider also added: “He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times. It’s fair to say the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids.”

Things previously took a rough turn in August when Scott started a scandalous DM controversy, Disick allegedly DM’d Kourtney Kardashian‘s previous ex, Younes Bendjima, to commiserate about her PDA photos with Travis Barker that had been circulating the Internet from their trip to Italy. Younes then shared a screenshot of what Scott DMed him. According to the screenshot shared by Younes, Scott DMed him saying: "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," along with a photo of Kourt and Travis canoodling during a gondola ride in Venice, Italy. Younes said he fired back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro, keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

