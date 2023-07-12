OutDaughtered 9: When did new season of reality series release? Here's all we know about Busby family's return

American reality series Outdaughtered is back after a break of two years and so is the Busby family. Revolving around the lives of Danielle and Adam Busby, who are parents of the only on-record American all-girl quintuplets, the show has been a hit amongst viewers who love watching the family. Here's what we know about the new season of the series.

OutDaughtered 9 release date and synopsis

Season nine of OutDaughtered premiered on July 11, 2023, with its first episode. The ninth installment features the return of the show and the Busby family after a hiatus of two years. Apart from Danielle and Adam, the show revolves around their quintuplets namely Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker, and Ava, alongside their eldest daughter Blayke. The new season claims to have "more spunk and a whole lot of heart," as per Howard Lee, President of TLC.

"From camping in the wild to striking poses on the catwalk, mechanical bull rides to a 'Yes Day' while mom is away, life with the Busby family is full of sweet chaos and adventures!" the description reads. The trailer of the season focuses on how all the girls are growing up and the new pressures the family is facing as Danielle focuses on their family store while Adam tries to keep the chaos to a minimum at their house while taking care of the girls.

Why did OutDaughtered go on a break?

Netizens were left shocked when they announced a momentary break from the show and the coronavirus pandemic was one of the main reasons behind the decision. Adam claims that the episodes filmed during that time "felt flat" and didn't seem right. "It just started to weigh on the kids, and us. You could feel it in the room," the 41-year-old told Today. And so the Busby family decided to reassess and take a break. Danielle and Adam, who tied the knot in 2006, revealed that the quintuplets, who are now 8 years old, were ready to film again after a while.

But the two wanted to ensure their eldest daughter Blayke, who is now 12, was comfortable with it because she is evolving and going through her middle school phase which is already hard enough. The season features a lot more chaos and family bonding including a spa day, changing family roles, dance recitals, and learning new skills. OutDaughtered first premiered on May 10, 2016, and has been a hit amongst fans ever since. It airs on TLC ever since.

