OutDaughtered: Danielle Busby Prepares To Confront Motherhood and Mental Health Issues

Trigger warning: This article contains references to mental health struggles.

Danielle Busby, a star of the TV show OutDaughtered, is embracing self-care. While attending therapy for the first time in her life in an episode aired on June 18, she is 40 and currently has six children.

The struggle with self-care

During her therapy session, Danielle talks about how hard it has been for her. The therapist uses a metaphor of putting an oxygen mask on before helping others. This stresses the importance of self-care. Danielle confesses, “I'm not even sure I know how to put my oxygen mask on first before I do for my children.”

Adam and Danielle Busby lead busy lives at home. Their daughters are Blayke (13 years old) and quints Parker (9 years), Riley, Ava, Olivia and Hazel. Danielle wants to be mentally and physically well-rounded for his family, with therapy being part of this. She acknowledges that “I mean, I'm turning 40 this year, and that's 40 years of feelings. That's a lot of therapy.”

Struggles and support

Danielle and Adam face challenges in their marriage this season on OutDaughtered.’ The girls' after-school activities combined with their jobs make them have such a tight program around them. They have thought about bringing in help, like getting a nanny but sometimes it's not easy.

Adam had to take care of the girls by himself when Danielle contracted an autoimmune disease which left her bedridden due to stress as was depicted during the June 4 show. He voiced his frustration, “You just never know when it's going to hit. It's frustrating, but I don't want her to think I'm frustrated at her. I'm frustrated with this situation that no one understands.”

Danielle Busby is still working towards self-therapy. Besides, balancing her mental health with family life also becomes another big barrier. Fans can continue watching her on OutDaughtered which airs at TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with depression or mental health issues, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

