Outer Banks Season 3: Where was the new season of Netflix series shot? Check filming location details

Since season 3 of Outer Banks began streaming on Netflix, fans have been wondering where this paradise on earth is or if it is a set. To clear the air, it's definitely not a movie set, but it’s a place in Barbados and Charleston, South Carolina, where the series was shot. All about Barbados:

Barbados offers a setting for anything from the mythical, desolate island of Poguelandia to street scenes in Bridgetown, the island country's capital. St. John Parish Church, which portrays the church that plays a significant role in the events that occur on the island, is a lovely Gothic-style edifice that was built around 1645. According to Tourism Barbados, it has been destroyed by a hurricane and rebuilt several times since it was first built. The current structure has endured since 1836. This isn't the first time the Outer Banks series has been filmed in this location; previous seasons have also been shot here.

Here’s why Jonas Pate's prefers Barbados as a shooting location: The production was shot in Charleston, South Carolina, rather than the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Jonas Pate, the co-creator of the series, had hoped to film it in Wilmington, North Carolina, where other shows such as Dawson's Creek and The Summer I Turned Pretty had been shot. But the production of The Outer Banks chose South Carolina over North Carolina owing to a 2016 anti-LGBTQ bathroom policy that made it illegal in North Carolina to use a restroom that does not correspond with the sex given at birth.

