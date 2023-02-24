Outer Banks Season 3: Who is Alexander Jennings and how is he connected to Netflix show? Details here

The third season of the Outer Banks premiered on Netflix on February 23 2023 as it saw the return of Pogues that are played by Jonathan Daviss, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline , and Rudy Pankow. But one member of the Outer Banks received a special tribute at the end of the episode. Here’s everything you need to know about Alexander Jennings and how he is connected to this Netflix series.

Who is Alexander Jennings?

A dedication card ‘In loving memory of Alexander Jennings’ was seen at the end of the ninth episode in the Outer Banks’ third season. Alexander Jennings was the stunt performer who worked as the stand-in actor or body double of Chase Stokes, Pogues leader in the Outer Banks.

However at the mere age of 22, Alexander Jennings passed away on July 15, 2022 because of the injuries that he sustained in a double hit and run accident. This incident took place near Charleston, South Carolina where the series was being filmed.

Kimmie Stewart Casting, who represented Chase Stokes, confirmed the news of his death along with a heartfelt tribute. The statement said that Stokes moved from New York to Charleston to play the role of stunt double of Chase Stokes. The sudden loss of Alexander Jennings was shocking and tragic for his family and friends. The statement further read that Jennings was an amazing human with the infectious smile who will be missed dearly.