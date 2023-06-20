Outer Banks season 4: Release date, cast, and plot; Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s hit series

Outer Banks, Netflix's hit series about treasure-hunting teens, is returning for its highly anticipated fourth season. The streaming giant has already unveiled some exciting details and even treated fans to a teaser trailer, building up the anticipation for what's to come.

Outer Banks season 4 exclusive details from TUDUM

At the recent TUDUM event in June 2023, actor Chase Stokes, who portrays John B, brought forth exciting news about Outer Banks Season 4. TUDUM is Netflix's annual fan event held in São Paolo, Brazil, where the latest updates on original projects are shared. Stokes received an enthusiastic reception as he reminisced about the standout moments from Season 3 and celebrated "Poguelandia," an immersive event held earlier in 2023 to commemorate the release of the third season.

During his TUDUM speech, Stokes confirmed that production for Outer Banks Season 4 is nearly underway, having flown directly from the set to deliver the address. In a surprise twist, Stokes also unveiled a teaser trailer for the upcoming season, which received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans. This passionate reception underscores the enduring appeal of the show and validates Netflix's decision to renew it for a fourth season even before Season 3 premiered. The viewership numbers for Season 3 further solidified the show's popularity, as it dominated Netflix's English-language top 10 list upon release and outperformed the next four shows combined.

Outer Banks season 4 cast, and release date

While Netflix has yet to confirm a specific release date for Outer Banks Season 4, fans can expect some potential delay due to the WGA Writers Strike. While the scripts for Season 4 were likely completed before the strike, the need for on-set writers during filming could impact the production schedule. However, some shows, like House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, are proceeding with production despite the absence of on-set writers. The presentation of Outer Banks at the 2023 TUDUM event suggests that the show might adopt a similar approach.

Stokes's TUDUM speech indicated that the cast and crew are back in the Outer Banks, preparing for the upcoming production of Season 4. While his statement doesn't confirm that filming is currently underway, it does provide hope that the show will commence shooting soon. Barring any disruptions, it is likely that Outer Banks Season 4 will grace screens by the summer of 2024.

The eagerly awaited fourth season will feature the entire Pogues crew, as confirmed by the teaser trailer unveiled at TUDUM. The playful trailer showcases each central character in sequence: Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Cleo (Carlacia Grant), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and John B (Chase Stokes). Additionally, fans can expect the return of series antagonist Rafe (Drew Starkey), his new girlfriend Sofia (Fiona Palomo), drug dealer Barry (Nicholas Cirillo), and Sarah's jilted ex, Topper Thornton (Austin North). However, actors Charles Halford (Big John) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) are not expected to reprise their roles following the Season 3 finale.

Outer Banks season 4 plot

While specific plot details for Season 4 have not been officially disclosed, insights from interviews with the creators and speculation based on the events of Season 3 offer hints at what's to come. The Season 3 finale's epilogue, set 18 months later, introduces a man approaching the Pogues with an intriguing proposition involving a captain's log from 1718, containing information about the infamous pirate Edward Teach, known as Blackbeard. This suggests that Season 4 will revolve around the Pogues embarking on a thrilling quest for Blackbeard's hidden treasure.

Moreover, the Season 3 epilogue reveals the characters pursuing their individual endeavors. John B and Sarah are running a surf shop, Pope is focused on his studies, Kiara is passionately engaged in saving turtles, and JJ has acquired a charter boat. Season 4 will delve deeper into these developments, incorporating flashbacks to fill in the gaps from the past 18 months, as confirmed by showrunners Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke. Interestingly, the showrunners have also shared that they are deviating from their initial plan of concluding the series after four or five seasons, indicating that Outer Banks might have a longer run.

Presented at Netflix's TUDUM event, the teaser trailer for Outer Banks Season 4 showcases the Pogues in their familiar surroundings on Kildare Island, standing alongside their trusty van, the Twinkie. Although the trailer doesn't divulge many specifics, its lighthearted tone and summer vibes assure fans that the series' signature fun and the camaraderie among the group will continue to be a focal point in Season 4.

