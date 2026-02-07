Outer Banks Star Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Breakup For 3rd Time, She Unfollows His Instagram

Hollywood couple Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have called it quits, again! The two stars who have been dating since January 2023. According to US Weekly, the duo decided to part ways once again, just weeks after announcing that they were back together in a New Year’s post. Sources have claimed that the songstress is done with her boyfriend of 3 years, while he still holds on to the hope of getting back together.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini breakup once more

The couple, which first connected as she slid into his DMs, has finally ended things after two previous breakups did not survive. “Kelsea and Chase have broken up again. It happened just the other day,” revealed the outlet. It is believed that the singer is taking this split better than the last two. Meanwhile, the Tell Me Your Secrets star “still isn’t ready to give up” on their relationship.

Previously, the American songwriter took to her Instagram account on New Year’s Eve to share a photo of them kissing in the dark and wrote, “Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it but what i’ll say, and all i really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that i really love love. i believe in it, i believe in him, and i believe in breaking patterns. now go kiss your person and stop speculating.” (sic)

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini's breakup timeline

Prior to this, the couple is said to have split back in September 2025 for the first time shortly after her 32nd birthday celebration. They got back together in November, in a couple of months, as confirmed by multiple sources, wanting to give it ‘another try’ as ‘there’s still a lot of love there’ between the two of them. They then split again in December as speculations about their split surfaced before reuniting to ring in 2026 together.

