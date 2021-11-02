Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline SPLIT after a year of dating

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline who play love interests on Outer Banks have parted ways offscreen, after nearly a year of dating as per E!. The duo who famously essay beloved couple John B and Sarah Cameron in the Netflix series, called it quits reportedly a few months ago. The news of their split is sure t leave Outer Banks fans distraught.

Reports of Cline and Stokes' split arose after Madelyn was spotted enjoying a dance with Ross Butler during a night out in Milan which led fans to speculate that the 23-year-old actress was no longer together with Stokes. Cline and Butler were spotted spending time together during Milan Fashion Week but the latter had informed TMZ that they were "just friends."

Chase and Madelyn had confirmed their romance last year as they went social media official with photos from their date. The couple also had the sweetest tributes for each other as they celebrated their one-year anniversary in June this year. Cline in an adorable post had wished Chase on their first anniversary with a message that said, "Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year adore u."

Madelyn and Chase's split further seemed to have become evident over Halloween this year as the actor shared a video of himself in his Instagram story along with close friend, Joey King. Fans have also noticed how social media exchanges between the Cline and Stokes had stopped in the past few weeks, thus suggesting that they had already parted ways.

