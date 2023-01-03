Outlander Season 7: How does Season 6 end & what new can fans expect? Read Cast, Storyline & all details here

New Year is equivalent to new beginnings. This fact holds true in the sphere of content, viewed on Over-The-Top platforms as well. In the latest update, Ronald D. Moore’s helmed Outlander series will soon come out with its latest season soon and we have wrapped up all the details to look forward to in this historical drama. 1. Basics about Outlander Series and its plotline

Illustrating facts right from the scratch, Outlander is a historical drama television series based on the Outlander novel series by Diana Gabaldon. This series is helmed by Ronald D Moore and the first season premiered on August 9, 2014. So far, six seasons have been released and the seventh season will be out soon. Talking about the basic plotline of the series, it stars actor Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall, a former Second World War military nurse in Scotland who, in 1945, under mysterious circumstances gets transported back in time to 1743. In that time period, she meets and falls in love with a Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser (as essayed by actor Sam Heughan). Fraser is a tacksman and they become embroiled in the Jacobite rising of 1745.

2. Outlander Season 6 and his storyline The sixth season of the Outlander series consists of as many as 8 episodes and is based on Gabaldon’s novel A Breath of Snow and Ashes. It aired from March to May 2022. This season is based on the birth of the American revolution. In this season, Claire is the wife of Jamie Fraser, her 18th-century husband and they get embroiled in the politics and turmoil posed by the upcoming American Revolution. Were the couple able to face the challenges or were they left doomed?

3. When will Outlander Season 7 be aired? Though the exact release date of Outlander Season 7 is not yet known, some news reports suggest that Season 7 will be aired in the summer of 2023 on Netflix. The upcoming seventh season consists of 16 episodes, and is based on Diana Gabaldon’s seventh novel ‘An Echo in the Bone’. 4. Outlander Season 7: Teaser and its key highlights The latest season of the Outlander series is full of high-octane suspense and drama. At the beginning of the teaser, Jamie can be heard talking to Claire about a source of “light” that is generated not by any candle or firelight. Rather, he insisted on envisioning an “electric light” in his dreams. For those unaware, the concept of electricity was completely unheard of in 1745. Historically speaking, Benjamin Franklin is given the credit for discovering electricity. In the year 1752, Benjamin Franklin conducted an experiment using a kite and key on a rainy day. So, in this scenario, was Jamie envisioning the future in front of his eyes? The trailer then depicts various glimpses from the 20th century. Also, Claire and Jamie are now grownups and have a daughter Brianna MacKenzie, and her husband, Roger MacKenzie to look up to. The teaser ends with Claire about to be hanged to death. Will Jamie turn up on time to rescue his wife? Watch out for this breathtaking teaser.