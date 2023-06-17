Outlander Season 7: When will new episodes drop? Release date and where to watch

Outlander is back with its brand new season 7 with exciting episodes. The romantic time-traveling drama is set to show Claire and Jamie in the thick of America's fight for independence. The series is based on Diana Gabaldon's novel An Echo in the Bone. With Claire (Caitriona Balfe) wrongly convicted of Malva Christie's murder, fans are waiting to find out what has become of the Fraser family after season 6 ends.

Outlander season 7 release dates

Outlander season 7 is divided into two parts. The first episode of the new season released on Friday, June 16, at 12 a.m. ET on the streaming app. Fans can watch the first episode on the Starz cable channel at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). The upcoming seven episodes will release weekly on the service at the same time each Friday from then on before the show takes a break until 2024.

Have a look at the episode names and release dates:

Episode 701, "A Life Well Lost": June 16, 2023

Episode 702, "The Happiest Place on Earth": June 23, 2023

Episode 703, "Death Be Not Proud": June 20, 2023

Episode 704, "A Most Uncomfortable Woman": July 7, 2023

Episode 705, "Singapore": July 14, 2023

Episode 706, "Where the Waters Meet": July 21, 2023

Episode 707, "A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers": July 28, 2023

Episode 708 (mid-season finale): "Turning Points": August 11, 2023

On an important note, there will be no new Outlander episode on August 4, 2023. Outlander seasons 1 to 5 are streaming on Netflix, but there's no confirmation on when seasons six or seven will be added to the streaming platform.

How to watch Outlander Season 7

The best way to watch Outlander season 7 is to install a secure VPN. Next, change your location to any city in the United States and search for the show.

