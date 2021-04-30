Outlander's Caitriona Balfe wishes 'work hubby' Sam Heughan on his birthday with adorable posts

Sam Heughan gets adorable birthday wishes in multiple posts from Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe.

Actor Sam Heughan celebrates his birthday on April 30 and while fans have been flooding social media to wish him, his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe also shared multiple posts to ring in his birthday. From sharing an amazing BTS video from the sets of Outlander to a rare snap, Balfe wrote adorable messages for Heughan and even called him her "work hubby." Fans of the show can't get enough of Caitriona's posts given how crazy they are when it comes to their characters of James and Claire Fraser on the show.

In her Instagram post wishing Sam, Balfe shared a BTS video where the actor is seen in his Outlander avatar and giving some killer expressions in slow-motion. Along with the video, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday to this ridiculous human…. I think this video sums it up pretty well..!!! Ha. May this year bring you all the great things you deserve."

If this post was any less cute, Caitriona also wished Sam on Twitter with a picture featuring him showing off an injured leg while watching a game on his phone. In the tweet, Balfe wrote, "Happy happy birthday to this legend of a man... May this year bring you all the health, happiness and success you deserve. Honoured to know you and so grateful I was lucky enough to get you as my work hubby ... Much love Hoooohan."

Check out Caitriona's birthday post for Sam Heughan here:

Caitriona and Sam have been currently filming the sixth season of their hit show in Scotland. The duo is known to share an amazing chemistry on the show and we are sure it's because of their adorable friendship off-screen.

