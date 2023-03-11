Outlast on Netflix: From winners of Season 1 to the release date of Season 2, here are all the details

On Friday, all the 8 episodes of Outlast were released on Netflix at 03:01 ET on 10th March. In this show, sixteen contestants were required to live in cold and harsh conditions of the Alaska jungle. The team who won the show took home the grand prize of $1 million.

By the end of Outlast season 1 only two teams were left: Team Charlie that consisted of Paul Preece, Seth Lueker, and Nick Radner, and Team Alpha which consisted of Jill Ashock and Amber Asay. Continue reading for more details.

Winners list of Outlast Season 1

Team Charlie consisting of Nick Radner, Seth Lueker, and Paul Preece was the winner of the Outlast season 1. This team had successfully crossed numerous rivers with difficulties to win the competition. The men were certainly overjoyed after winning the competition with Paul saying that he prayed to god to keep him in right path. Nick thanked his sister as well as show makers while Seth said that he can pay off debt with prize money and start a family.

The Team Alpha consisting of Amber and Jill followed the jungle track and were even able to see the package since they were close to the shoreline. However they failed to get the said package in time and therefore lost to Team Charlie.

Will there be second season of Outlast?

Netflix has not yet confirmed cancellation or renewal of the Outlast series. There are several factors that might affect the status of this series including cancellation rate, shooting it in Alaskan wilderness for long time, and substantial prize money in comparison to other reality shows. It also depends on how audience like the season 1 of Outlast.

