Outro Ego Song: J Hope's new Map of the Soul 7 song impresses BTS ARMY; Check out the reactions

The army is gushing over the BTS’ upcoming album Map of the Soul 7’s latest solo track Outro Ego featuring J Hope. Check out what the fans are saying about the track.

After keeping the fans on their toes for a while, BTS finally treated them with the second comeback trailer for Map of the Soul: 7 in the form of Outro: Ego, and the army can’t get enough of it. The Korean boy band released J-Hope’s solo track through a music video on February 3 and now that’s all the army can talk about. Usually, the K-pop band releases a single solo track before dropping their album but this time, released two solo tracks before releasing their much anticipated upcoming album ‘Map of the Soul 7’.

Shortly after the music video was dropped, the fans flooded twitter and showered the band with love and appreciation. “All I can say is Wow honey. The song is so good. I love it so much. I am so proud to be your fan. Keep streaming army's and hopeworldians for our hoseok,” a fan wrote. “The amount of hardwork BTS, SUGA and j hope put onto these trailers, songs and albums. Please don’t sleep on EGO. Lets stream as hard as we can,” another fan tweeted. “I just love the vibe of this song. It's so cool & no doubt this is completely JHOPE genre,” another tweet read.

All I can say is Wow honey. The song is so good. I love it so much. I am so proud to be your fan. Keep streaming army's and hopeworldians for our hoseok. #JhopeEgo #JhopePavedTheWay #JHOPE #제이홉 @BTS_twt https://t.co/pgTK1hXx0r — Blackpink and Hoseok Stan (@ABlackpinkStan1) February 3, 2020

The amount of hardwork BTS, SUGA and j hope put onto these trailers, songs and albums. Please don’t sleep on EGO. Lets stream as hard as we can #EgoIsHere #EgoByJhope pic.twitter.com/UX7RttjPVD — BANGTANOT7 (@Parkjiminisbae2) February 3, 2020

Ego is my favorite, I just like the flow of Jhope a bit more. It makes me feel happy and it makes me want to get up and dance around the house #BTSARMY #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards @BTS_twt — Jackie EGO (@Jiminxmagicshop) February 3, 2020

The hot Jhope is my Ego too.. and who doesnt fell for him espcially after the ego release..#EgoIsComing #IDontCare — SHMa⁷ (@SeulHyeMa) February 3, 2020

Everyone keep on steaming #Ego by jhope. At least make the mv reach 20 or 40 million views. ARMY WE CAN DO THIS, FIGHTING "Jhope DESERVE more than this."#Ego #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/Lr5GUzJ4Xo — Hoseok sunshine⁷ (@kanhadalyy) February 3, 2020

The colourful video featuring J-Hope at his best, perfectly mirrors the vibe of the upbeat song. The music video opens with visuals taken from BTS’s 2013 debut trailer and continues to show a montage of the band’s part videos until J-Hope takes the centre stage. I go back every day, to me of yesterday, to the life of giving up, I let myself go away. But in this world, you know, there are truths unchanged, Time rushes ever forward. There’s no ifs, buts, or maybes,” he sings.

Check out the music video here:

Read More