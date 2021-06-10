Owen Wilson aka Mobius REVEALS he received Loki lectures from Tom Hiddleston to build a special onscreen bond

During Loki's virtual Global Press Conference, which Pinkvilla was a part of, Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston revealed what they did behind the scenes to form the special bond between Mobius M. Mobius and Loki.

The reviews are in and MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans have already given their seal of approval to Loki! The Tom Hiddleston starrer premiered its first episode, out of six, yesterday, i.e. June 9, on Disney+Hotstar Premium and many agree that the highlight of the series so far is Loki's odd-couple chemistry with Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). During Loki's virtual Global Press Conference, which Pinkvilla had the humble opportunity to attend, saw Owen and Tom shed light on what went behind their special onscreen bond.

The press conference was also attended by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku, who plays Hunter B-15, Loki director Kate Herron, Loki head writer Michael Waldron and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. When Wilson was asked how it feels to be a part of the MCU, the 52-year-old actor shared, "Well, it's exciting to be a part of it. With just seeing the trailer start to come out and how excited people get. And it's really, I kind of talked about how I've worked on a lot of things but the secrecy surrounding this, I didn't quite understand until I saw that it's just so much. The fanbase is so revved up and passionate. And Marvel's just so committed to trying to surprise people. So, then you kind of get into it."

Furthermore, joking about how difficult it has been to not reveal any spoilers, Owen quipped, "Well, you definitely are kind of walking on eggshells. Like 'cause you're not quite sure. 'Now, did this happen in episode three or four or one or have they already seen it?' And so, I just tend to fall back on this; 'Some very shocking things that are gonna happen,'" eliciting a laugh from Kate.

Given how Wilson has mostly been associated with comedies or dramas, when quizzed on how he was convinced to join the superhero genre with Loki, the Wedding Crashers star disclosed, "Well, it didn't take much convincing. It was really the conversation that Kate and I had, where it was a very comprehensive phone call, where Kate really walked me through the whole idea for the show and the dynamic between Mobius and Loki. And it really was such an engaging phone call, that, yeah, I was kind of, I think I signed on right then."

As for the special bond formed between Loki and Mobius, Hiddleston and Wilson were quizzed on if they did anything behind the scenes to build that quirky relationship. When Tom pondered, "What did we...," Owen chimed in, "We've talked about it. It was really this-before we started filming, Tom very generously and patiently taking me through the whole MCU mythology and Loki. And we were calling them the Loki lectures. And letting me kind of ask questions," before elaborating on the lessons' importance, adding, "And that was really important and really helpful to our dynamic once we started filming the scenes. Because some of our conversations, just when we were going over that stuff, would work its way in. So that was really helpful, to me, going to Loki school before we began."

Hiddleston had a good chuckle before adding on, "Yeah, I mean it was such an interesting time trying to compress the experience of my time in the MCU and six movies. And Mobius is an expert in Loki. He knows more about Loki than Loki does. So, I was trying to help Owen with some of my memories and about my experience. And Owen asked such insightful, intelligent questions that made me rethink various aspects of the character," before explaining how Owen felt like Loki was a play, continuing, "And they did those-I think our conversations found their way into the scenes themselves which is really nice. And then in the interactions, because they're quite intense conversations, we used to talk about it feeling a bit like a play. And at one point, Owen was like, 'Does this kind of feels a bit like a play?' And I was-so I think maybe there was a germ of an idea that's settled in Owen's mind that a theatrical experience might be coming around the corner. I don't know, he might want to talk about that. [laughs]"

"It-more than a germ of an idea, it was when you gave me six or seven plays to read. [Tom laughs] Yeah, it was, but it really was more of a chess match a little bit with Mobius and Loki. And so it was just try to stay on equal footing with the God of Mischief. I have to rely on this awesome weight of the TVA (Time Variance Authority) behind me and that's pretty formidable. And Loki is just clearly playing catchup. And so, yeah, I thought that the scenes, they were fun to do. And we wondered, well, 'cause they were long scenes... [Tom affirms with a, "Yeah."] ...and would they be compelling and that's where it started to feel a bit like a play. I think that they have some, hopefully, some tension and humour and, yeah. They were fun to do." Hiddleston concluded, "They certainly were. Yeah."

We can't wait to see more bromance moments between Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson Mobius M. Mobius in Loki.

Meanwhile, Loki Ep 2 will drop on June 16.

