Owen Wilson breaks silence on his 2007 suicide attempt; Reveals who he leaned on during the tumultuous time

*Trigger Warning: This article includes references to suicide and depression*

Owen Wilson recently opened up about his past struggles. While chatting with Esquire, the 52-year-old Loki star looked back at 2007, when he attempted suicide. The actor expressed gratitude for his brother Andrew who was right by his side through the tumultuous time. During his chat, Owen revealed that his elder brother temporarily moved in with him to keep a close watch after the star returned home from the hospital following his suicide attempt 14 years ago.

Owen recalled how Andrew was “rising with him each morning and writing up little schedules for each day so that life seemed at first manageable and then, at some point, a long time later, actually good.”

While looking back at the challenging time, Owen shared that as a kid, he used to think about death quite a lot. “As a kid, there’s a lot of things that you think about. Death — that kind of landed with me when I was about 11, and I don’t remember ever talking with my parents about it,” Owen explained. He continued, “Although I do remember one time saying to my dad — and I remember exactly where in the house — saying, ‘I worry about dying,’ and seeing my dad turn away and catch himself. And I was surprised to see that reaction. But who knows, maybe that was part of why I said it.”

Now, thankfully, Owen mentioned that he’s in a “lucky place” of optimism. “I’ve been in sort of a lucky place of feeling pretty appreciative of things. I know everything’s kind of up and down, but when you get on one of these waves, you’ve gotta ride it as long as you can,” Owen shared. “I’ve just felt — yeah. Feeling pretty grateful. Well, grateful’s one of those words that get used all the time. Appreciative. Of, you know, stuff.”

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

