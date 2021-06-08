Owen Wilson clarifies MAJOR news about the Wedding Crashers sequel; Says ‘we’re trying to make something good’

After Vince Vaughn seeming confirmed the filming date of Wedding Crashers 2, Owen Wilson cleared the air about the debated filming schedule. See what he said below.

Owen Wilson recently addressed rumours of the Wedding Crashers sequel that has been in the news in the past week. Earlier this month, Owen’s co-star Vince spoke about the upcoming film. If you haven’t seen the film yet, the 2005 comedy starred Owen and Vince Vaughn as divorce mediators who spend their free time crashing wedding receptions. Vaughn told Variety last month that the film is underway and would start shooting this summer.

Now, in a new interview with Variety, Owen weighed in and said: “Some people are saying that you guys are going to be going in August, and that’s not right,” Owen told the outlet. The actor added that director David Dobkin “has been working on something” and talking with his co-star Vince Vaughn, but that was the extent of progress on the movie. “If we all agree that we have a good idea, then we’re trying to make something good,” he said of the potential sequel. “But it’s sort of figuring out what that idea would be and if we think we could do something worthwhile.”

Back in November 2020, Vaugh told ET: “Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie,” he shared. “So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.” Vince added that the movie was a “fun movie to make” along with his others, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Zoolander. “It’s always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny.”

