Owen Wilson reveals he was scolded 'multiple times' for giving away Loki spoilers

Owen Wilson is finally becoming a Marvel superhero. Last year, Wilson made his shining debut as Mobius M. Mobius alongside Tom Hiddleston in the highly appreciated series Loki. In a recent chat with ComicBook.com, the actor revealed that he had his fill of scolding sessions by the higher-ups at Marvel Studios who warned him about spoiling any important details about the series.

During the interview, Wilson could not utter many details as he is back on the sets of Loki for a second season. All he could say was, "Yeah, we're doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great." As he also added, "Doing Loki, and we're filming that now in London." While talking about his character, Wilson was about to discuss if Mobius would ever get to ride his beloved jetski, the actor caught himself slipping as he replied, "Well, I do think that... you know, we'll see what happens with this one." He later admitted, "I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they're so kind of uptight."

On being asked if he has ever been scolded by Marvel, he simply answered, "Yes," and added, "Yeah, multiple times." Although the actor says he has been scolded before, fans largely associate the spoiler train with other Marvel superheroes like Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland. The duo are known for their loose mouths and have also been set up with specific co-stars throughout press tours to keep them in check. Still, nothing can be a greater oopsie than Ruffalo accidentally spoiling the shocking ending of Avengers: Infinity War on national news while a disappointed Don Cheadle (War Machine) sat beside him at the time.

