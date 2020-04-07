Ozark Season 4: Jason Bateman show to return in late 2021 hints showrunner Chris Mundy

As per the latest news reports on the Jason Bateman show, showrunner Chris Mundy has hinted clearly that the show will have more seasons but did not reveal how many.

The fans of the Ozark series on Netflix are eagerly waiting for an update on the show's fourth season. As per the latest news reports on the Jason Bateman show, showrunner Chris Mundy has hinted clearly that the show will have more seasons but did not reveal how many seasons. Mundy says it could be four or seven seasons also, but refused to reveal what is happening on the show's fourth season. Last year, Chris Mundy was talking about the show at Milken Global Conference in Beverly Hills, where he answered questions about Ozark's upcoming season. There is a strong buzz that the season 4 of Ozark will be arriving in late 2021 or early 2022. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the show could see a delay.

Netflix had released season 3 of Ozark and the fans and audiences gave it a thundering response. The story of the Byrde family, how Marty and Wendy are doing all it takes to keep their family safe from the cartels by doing their dirty work, has hooked the fans to the very last second. The show has seen how Wendy Byrde orders a kill of her own family member to keep him quiet, which leaves her son Jonah feeling betrayed. The show's season 3 portrayed Jason Bateman's character Marty restricting his involvement in the cartel's work.

Marty is now keeping himself tied up with money laundering for the Mexican drug lords. The latest season of the show Ozark had some intense and edge of the seat moments and for all those who haven't been able to watch season 3, must do it right away. Ozark season 4 is expected to be announced soon. But, media reports suggest that Netflix is waiting to see the viewership numbers to make a formal announcement.

