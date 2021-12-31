Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son Jack announces engagement to his girlfriend Aree Gearhart

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne announced his engagement to girlfriend Aree Gearhart on social media. Sharing a selfie with Gearhart, Jack wrote "She said yes." The post received several congratulatory messages and a special post was also shared by Sharon Osbourne with a statement from her and Ozzy over their son's engagement.

Taking to Twitter, Jack Osbourne shared a sweet selfie with his fiance and wrote a note about proposing to Aree and said, "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. Shes truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined."

The couple was seen cuddling up in a cute selfie where Gearheart also flaunted her engagement ring.

Check out Jack Osbourne's post here:

Reacting to the news, Sharon Osbourne shared a sweet statement for son Jack and said, "Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness."

Jack Osbourne was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019, and shares three children, Pearl Osbourne, Andy Osbourne and Minnie Osbourne with her.

As for Sharon and Ozzy's marriage, while the two had mutually decided to split in 2016 after 33 years of marriage, they reconciled after two months and have been together ever since.

ALSO READ: Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon's love story set to be turned into a feature film