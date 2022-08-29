Is Black Sabbat’s Ozzy Osbourne leaving America with wife Sharon Osbourne?

We all know the violence has gone to its extreme in the US. Amidst mass shootings, intolerance, and anyone carrying guns, people obviously feel unsafe living there. So do the heavy metal band lead singer, Ozzy Osbourne, and his wife.

He made a bold statement that he (and his wife) does not want to die in crazy America. And that he wants to return to his native UK.

What triggered him to make this statement? Why does he want to leave America forever? Was he threatened by anyone? Is he simply missing his hometown?

People are undeniably left puzzled listening to his statement. So, let's find out what actually provoked him to take this decision.

Who is Ozzy Osbourne?

Birthday: 3 December 1948

Birthplace: Aston, Birmingham, United Kingdom

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne is a renowned English singer, songwriter, and reality television personality. He was the frontman in the heavy metal band Black Sabbat, which he co-founded alongside Tony Iommi (guitarist), Geezer Butler (bassist), and Bill Ward (drummer) in 1969.

He rose to prominence during the ‘70s as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath and adopted the nickname Prince of Darkness for himself.

In the early 2000s, he became a reality television superstar through The Osbournes, an MTV show featuring himself, his wife, and their children.

Why does he want to leave America?

Osbourne, with his wife Sharon, is set to permanently return to their gigantic estate in Buckinghamshire in the UK after several years of living in their longtime Beverly Hills home in Los Angeles, California. According to him, he is completely fed up with the mass shootings all across the US, including school shootings and a mass shooting at a live concert in Vegas.

His wife, Sharon, also came to his support and raised a concern stating that this is not the United States of America they had once known and loved. Nothing is united anymore, America has unquestionably changed drastically, and it just feels wrong to stay here now. Also, she clarified that the move has nothing to do with Ozzy's advancing Parkinson’s Disease.

America, are you listening?

Did You Know?

Ozzy Osbourne is all set to release his 13th solo album, Patient Number 9, on the 9th of September 2022 on Epic. Also, he will be touring in May 2023.

Find the tour dates below -

3 May 2023

Hartwall Arena in HELSINKI, Finland

5 May 2023

Friends Arena in STOCKHOLM, Sweden

7 May 2023

Westfalenhalle in DORTMUND, Germany

10 May 2023

WiZink Center in MADRID, Spain

12 May 2023

Unipol Arena in BOLOGNA, Italy

14 May 2023

Olympiahalle in MUNICH, Germany

17 May 2023

Budapest Arena in BUDAPEST, Hungary

19 May 2023

O2 Arena in PRAGUE, Czech Republic

All the headbangers out there, are you excited?