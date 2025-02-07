Ozzy Osbourne Faces Mobility Struggles as Parkinson’s Worsens Before Last Black Sabbath Gig; Report

Ozzy Osbourne can reportedly no longer walk as his health continues to decline amid Parkinson’s disease.

On February 5, Sharon Osbourne, 72, spoke to The Sun about her husband’s battle with the disease while sharing her excitement for Ozzy, 76, to reunite with Black Sabbath for the first time in 20 years for his final concert in July.

“He’s very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this,” she said. “Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It’s not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and it’s affected his legs,” she added. “But his voice is as good as it's ever been.”

Ozzy discussed his condition on his SiriusXM radio show; the outlet reports that he feels grateful to be alive despite all the complaining and moaning he does. “I look down the road, and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it,” Ozzy said, per The Sun.

Sharon later revealed during a Radio X interview that Ozzy has to work with a physiotherapist every day to keep his muscles moving. “He’s fine,” she added. “As fine as you can be with Parkinson’s.”

Ozzy was diagnosed with the disease in 2003. Following his fourth spinal surgery in September 2023, the Black Sabbath rocker focused on his mobility and holistic health.

During an episode of The Osbournes Podcast last year, Ozzy noted that the numerous surgeries were starting to take a toll on his body and declared that after his neck surgery the following day, he would not allow any more surgical procedures.

At the time, the rocker also detailed how his feet feel like they’ve got bricks tied to them when he walks.

Despite the hardships, the Crazy Train singer told critics commenting on his health to “F— off,” assuring his well-wishers he’s far from being on his last leg.