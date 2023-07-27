Ozzy Osbourne health update: Prince of Drakness cancels first performance in 5 years; Find out why

Ozzy Osbourne, the Godfather of Heavy Metal, has recently provided the first public update on his health. This comes after he canceled his appearance at the upcoming Power Trip festival in October. The former Black Sabbath frontman shared the update exclusively on his Ozzy Speaks radio show.

The Prince of Darkness revealed on his radio show Ozzy Speaks that "Last Monday, I went to have a filter removed." He explains, "When I had the blood clots in my legs, they put a filter in your artery to stop the blood clots going to your heart and your brain. It sounds worse than it is. The blood clots have jammed you all up It’s just disappointment after disappointment. Just get this thing fucking done so I can go get on with my life. They put a thing down there in my neck, straight down to my groin."

In February, Osbourne made the difficult decision to cancel his rescheduled UK and European tour, which was initially planned for Summer. He also announced his retirement from world tours due to ongoing health issues.

The metal singer said, "Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

During an interview, the "Prince Of Darkness" expressed his desire to continue performing, even though he had retired from touring earlier this year.

Ozzy Osbourne wants to get back on stage

In a statement, the singer expressed his sole purpose of getting back onstage, even though his body remained physically weak despite multiple treatments. He said, "My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

As a result, Ozzy's performance at the Power Trip festival on October 6-8 had to be canceled. The festival's lineup was amended to feature other iconic bands such as Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Judas Priest, Metallica, and Tool.

