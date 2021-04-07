Ozzy Osbourne inducted in WWE Wrestling Hall Of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 37

Ozzy Osbourne appeared virtually for the ceremony from the backyard of his home and even spoke a few words on his induction to the WWE Wrestling Hall Of Fame.

Singer Ozzy Osbourne, who has made several appearances on WWE, was inducted into the WWE Wrestling Hall Of Fame along with Canadian actor with William Shatner. The ceremony took place on 6 April and broadcast on US streamer Peacock and the WWE Network. Osbourne appeared virtually for the ceremony from the backyard of his home and even spoke a few words on his induction. As per reports, the induction was shot last week.

Hosts Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton introduced the artiste. On his induction, Ozzy Osbourne, who is also battling Parkinson's, said, "Thank you so much WWE Universe for this Award. I don’t deserve it, but thank you anyway. It’s all about the fans really. Our fans are what keep us alive really. It’s all about them. I wanna think Vince McMahon and Triple H – thank you very much, God bless you."

Ozzy Osbourne made an appearance at WrestleMania II back in April 7, 1986 at the Nassau Coliseum in New York. The godfather of heavy metal music, ‘Prince of Darkness’ Ozzy Osbourne managed a team of his compatriots, the British Bulldogs, in their match against The Dream Team.

Not just that, back in 2007, Ozzy Osbourne also performed live on SmackDown back. Then, two years later in 2009, he and wife Sharon Osbourne were guests hosts for an episode of Raw. Osbourne is loved by several WWE fans across the globe.

As for Wrestlemania 37, the mega event will be taking place this weekend and will see Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny face off with The Miz. Are you looking forward to Wrestlemania 37? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 37: Kim Kardashian to Arnold Schwarzenegger, all Hollywood celebs who've made it to the ring

Share your comment ×