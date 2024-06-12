Paddington In Peru: 3rd Installment Of The Franchise Sees Paddington Take On New Adventure To Find His Aunt

The third movie in the Paddington franchise is set to release after seven years of Paddington 2. The teaser trailer for the upcoming animation has got fans excited about the return of the beloved bear of Britain. As for the new movie, Paddington plans to visit his aunt Lucy in Peru, but the mystery grabs the characters’ attention.

Paul King directed the first two films in the franchise and will now serve as executive producer for the third. The two films together earned around $500 million at the box office.

What can fans expect from Paddington 3 in Peru?

From the trailer for the third Paddington film, fans can expect the British bear to set off on an adventure to find his aunt in Peru. The preview opens on a bright morning in London, where the audience can see the bear getting ready to visit his aunt Lucy in Peru. As for the cast members, Ben Whishaw will return to voice the character of Paddington, whereas Olivia Coleman will lend her voice to the guitar-strumming nun, who happens to be a new addition to Paddington's universe.

Mrs. Brown will be voiced by Emily Mortimer, while Mr. Brown will be played by Hugh Bonneville. Since the actress will not be returning to the franchise after starring in the first two, another voice will take Sally Hawkins' place.

Julie Walters returns as Mrs. Bird, and Imelda Staunton reprises her role as Aunt Lucy.

According to the official synopsis, “Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.”

What did director Dougal Wilson say about Paddington 3?

The director of the third installment of Paddington, Dougal Wilson, shared his thoughts on the film while making an appearance at the trailer launch. Wilson said, “The first film gave us a bit of information about where Paddington came from and how he found his home in London, and in the second story, he almost loses that home, but in doing so, he consolidates his community in London, and we also find out a little bit more about Paddington’s origins and how he was rescued.”

Moreover, the filmmaker revealed that, while a lot of information was missing from the first two films, Paddington 3 is the perfect opportunity to share the story of Peru with the audience.

Paddington 3 in Peru will be released in theaters on January 17, 2025.

