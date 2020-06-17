Padma Lakshmi on discussing racism with her biracial daughter: She’s very aware of these issues of inequality

Padma Lakshmi opened up about discussing racism with her 10-year-old biracial daughter Krishna and mentioned that she even takes her to rallies sometimes. Read on to know more.

Amid the civil unrest that has flared in the US cities after the death of George Floyd, Padma Lakshmi opened up about discussing the issue of racism with her 10-year-old daughter Krishna. Ever since Floyd died after police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed him and kneeled on his neck rendering him unable to breathe, people have been openly protesting against racial injustice in large numbers. The recent events have paved a way for a more serious discussion about racism. However, Lakshmi stated that her daughter has been well aware of the issue for a very long time.

Being a biracial child, Lakshmi said her daughter knows about issues of inequality. The 49-year-old The “Top Chef” star also revealed that her daughter has accompanied her to a few rallies too, Page Six reported. “This is a subject that we have talked about all through her childhood. She’s a biracial child, she’s also someone who’s travelled extensively with me, not only domestically but internationally so she’s very aware of these issues of inequality, also because of my work with the ACLU, I’ve been able to take her to rallies and things like that,” he said.

Being a biracial child, Lakshmi said she has exposed Krishna to these social themes in an age-appropriate way. “I try to expose her to as much in an age-appropriate way, it’s not always a perfect science. I think it’s better to do it with children in small doses all through their lives rather than, ‘OK we have to hurry and bring them up to speed,’” she explained.

