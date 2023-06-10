Padma Lakshmi reflects on Top Chef's irresistible allure: 'It’s very compelling to watch'

Padma Lakshmi, the former host of the hit cooking show Top Chef, recently sat down with CNN's Chris Wallace on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? to reminisce about her 17-year tenure on the beloved culinary competition. In the interview, Lakshmi discussed the unique dynamics among the contestants and the thrilling challenges they faced, acknowledging that winning Top Chef isn't solely about culinary prowess but rather a combination of factors.

Padma on the compelling competition

When asked by Wallace about the intense conditions contestants endure on the show, including heat, crowdedness, and the presence of knives and fire, Lakshmi agreed that a certain type of mad genius is required to excel. She pointed out that winning Top Chef isn't always about being the best chef but rather about delivering the best performance on a given day. Drawing an analogy to team sports, she explained, "Sort of like the best team not necessarily wins the World Series, right? So it's very compelling to watch. I think it's always compelling to see people strive to be the best at what they do."

Padma on food passion and the power of contestants

Lakshmi attributed the enduring popularity of Top Chef to the contestants themselves. She emphasized that American food is incredibly regional, and the diverse backgrounds and opinions of the contestants contribute to the show's appeal. Whether or not they are food professionals, the contestants' passion for food and their strong preferences create a compelling narrative. Lakshmi noted, "You don't have to be a food professional to really be passionate about food or know what you really like or don't. And it's very compelling to see people be so, so anxious and strive so hard to be the best at their craft."

After recently announcing her departure from Top Chef, Lakshmi's focus has shifted to her show Taste the Nation, now streaming on Hulu. Wallace inquired about the Cambodia episode, to which Lakshmi passionately responded. She highlighted the inspiring story of Lowell, Massachusetts, a town revitalized by Cambodian refugees and asylum seekers. By showcasing their journey and contribution to the local economy, Lakshmi aimed to challenge negative stereotypes and demonstrate the positive impact of welcoming diverse communities.

