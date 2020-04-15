Padma Lakshmi SLAMS trolls who call her ‘immoral’ for going braless: Let's not police women's bodies

In her latest Instagram post, Padma Lakshmi slammed the trolls who call her ‘immoral’ for going braless. Here’s what she had to say.

Padma Lakshmi is in no mood to let people shame her for going braless. Amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, The "Top Chef" host has been regularly updating her Instagram feed with cooking videos to inspire her followers to stay at home and cook. During one of her recent cooking videos, where she made chicken tagine, Padma wore a sleeveless grey dress and decided to go braless. Many people pointed this out on social media and trolled her for being immoral.

In her latest Insta post, Lakshmi clapped back at the bullies who criticised her for going braless in the video. She urged people to stop policing women’s bodies. “I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok,” she wrote alongside the video in which she can be seen cooking Lasagna with White Ragu.

In the comment section, her fans praised her for voicing her opinion. “Seriously took a screenshot of your braless in that tank and sent it to my boyfriend. Braless in tank top is my at home wardrobe. I felt seen!!! lol. Thank you for being a regular woman who is letting the animals run wild at home!” a fan wrote. “S**** them. Go topless and blur it out,” another commented. “LET THOSE PUPPIES HANG PADMA,” another fan wrote.

This is not the first time the television personality has raised her voice against the society that forces women to wear clothes according to their norms. In 2019, the 49-year-old walked the Emmys red carpet dressed in a fitting dress, but without any kind of shapewear or a bra. Defending her choice, Lakshmi stated that she feels the female body is beautiful in its natural state.

