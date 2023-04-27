Paige Spiranac: Why is Golf influencer receiving flak for her online content?

Pro golfer turned influencer Paige Spiranac was being criticized for posting videos of herself online. Her haters claimed that the videos were overly sexualized.

Paige Spiranac posts a video responding to her haters

Paige has repeatedly been trolled for her “overly sexy” content online. She is confident with her “sexy” online persona. Paige shared a funny video where she mocked herself for oversexualizing herself online. She captioned it with, "I'm glad you're not one of those girls who oversexualize themselves online. But wait, I am one of those girls." Paige has actively posted golf content on social media and is often vocal about controversies that are taking place.

She has a total of 3.7 million followers on Instagram. Paige’s content isn’t like any other golf pages out there; it is often labeled as “spicy” instead of boring. She posts unique content that is interesting and engaging. The influencer manages to interact with her followers in a humorous and authentic way.

Paige Spiranac’s Twitter

The golf influencer is pretty witty and outspoken on Twitter. Paige has called out people for trolling her about her content online. Her tweets end up going viral at least once a week now. Paige uploaded a picture of herself wearing nothing and lounging in a bathtub filled with golf balls. Her sarcastic approach has earned her numerous followers on her social media accounts. Spiranac’s posts are usually liked and shared thousands of times. She documents her sports career on social media and often expresses her love for the sport. The way she approaches content in a lighthearted and humorous way has won people over.

Who is Paige Spiranac?

Paige Spiranac is a golf influencer who went viral for a series of trick-shot videos. She has 3.5 million followers on Instagram and has a podcast called Playing-A-Round. Paige made her pro debut in Omega Dubai Ladies Classic in 2015. She also competed in Cactus Tour, making it the first event she has ever won. Paige decided to retire in 2016 after failing to make the LPGA Tour.

