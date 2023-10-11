Pain Hustlers trailer out: Emily Blunt and Chris Evans impress in crime drama film about ambition and money; Cast, release date, and more

One of the most anticipated releases of this month includes Emily Blunt and Chris Evans starrer Pain Hustlers. The crime drama film has managed to grab the interest of the viewers since the first promo material dropped. If that wasn't enough, the star cast has definitely interested the audience. Now with the trailer for the movie released, here's everything you need to know about the anticipated film including its release date, cast, synopsis, and more.

Pain Hustlers trailer ft. Emily Blunt and Chris Evans out

The trailer for Pain Hustlers was released on October 10, 2023, by Netflix. The synopsis of the movie says, "Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza lands a job from Pete at a failing pharma start-up, where Liza's charm, drive, and guts catapult her into the high life and the company into the center of a criminal conspiracy with dire consequences."

Watch the trailer for Pain Hustlers here:

It starts off by showcasing Liza wanting to improve her poor financial situation and life with her daughter. When Pete gives her a job at his sales company, they quickly start making a lot of money but things take a turn when the FBI starts investigating and Liza starts questioning if what she's doing is even right or not. Blunt's role is of a single mom who is struggling to meet ends and finds a job that catapults her into lots of money and a racketeering scheme.

Pain Hustlers release date, cast, and more

Pain Hustlers is all set to premiere on October 27, 2023, on Netflix. Directed by David Yates, the film is about a struggling single mom who joins a failing pharmaceutical start-up. It is based on the May 2018 New York Times Magazine article by Evan Hughes and his 2022 book The Hard Sell. The movie premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September and will be released in select theaters in the US on October 20 before its Netflix release a week later.

Emily Blunt and Chris Evans star as Liza Drake and Pete Brenner in Pain Hustlers. While Liza is an ambitious dreamer, Pete is superficial and transactional. Other cast members include Catherine O'Hara, Andy García, Jay Duplass, Brian d'Arcy James, Chloe Coleman, Aubrey Dollar, Amit Shah, and Willie Raysor, among others. The film is described as a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others out of greed.

Talking about the casting, Yates revealed to Tudum, "Emily was probably the most prepared actor I've ever worked with. She comes to set with a game plan every single day and knows exactly what she wants to explore in the architecture of the human being that she's playing." He added, "Casting Chris for that was a delight because his clean-cut, alpha male, heroic demeanor is completely turned on its head when you cast him as a sleazebag pharma rep."

