Palace sends message to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle with daughter Lili missing from Royal line of succession?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4, have seemingly received a staunch message from the royal family post stepping back as senior working royals and moving to Los Angeles! As per Page Six, Lili is still MIA from the Royal line of succession for the British throne almost two months after her birth.

Lili is supposed to be listed as eighth in line for the throne but the spot continues to be occupied by Prince Andrew instead. Buckingham Palace is yet to address the current discrepancy. In comparison, Lili's elder brother Archie, 2, who is seventh in line for the throne, was added to the official list just two weeks after his birth, i.e. May 6, 2019. Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son Prince Louis, 3, who is fifth in line for the throne, was added to the official list less than two weeks after his birth, i.e. April 23, 2018.

Given the delay in action, tongues are wagging, questioning if the palace has deliberately delayed adding Lili to the official list as a message to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their controversial decision. In a conversation with the Royal Rata podcast via Page Six, ITV's Chris Ship stated how you can't help but "to ask what has taken them so long" to add Lili's name.

"All they have got to do is hit the paragraph button and put in a different number. They must have done it before. They did it for Archie. Clearly, they did it for Louis when he was born. And they have done it for some of the other children like August that have been born as well," Chris went on to theorise. August is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, who was born on February 9.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth 'a little taken aback' by Prince Harry & Meghan Markle wanting to name their daughter Lilibet?

Do you believe the palace has an ulterior motive behind why Lilibet Diana is still nowhere to be found on the Royal line of succession for the British throne? Share your honest, personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.